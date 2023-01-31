Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to Market Perform

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ HMST opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $502.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.99. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HomeStreet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.