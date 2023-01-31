Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to Market Perform

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.
HomeStreet Trading Down 8.5 %
NASDAQ HMST opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $502.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.99. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About HomeStreet
HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.
