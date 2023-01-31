KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut KLA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $400.61.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $387.68 on Friday. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

