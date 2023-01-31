KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $422.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $422.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $387.68 on Friday. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.18 and a 200-day moving average of $358.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $40,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

