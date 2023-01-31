Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Down 5.8% in January

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 759.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Noble Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

