Lancaster Colony (LANC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $425.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.04 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $190.66 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.02.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 97.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

See Also

