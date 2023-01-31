Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LE stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $290.75 million, a P/E ratio of -125.86 and a beta of 2.67.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $370.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

