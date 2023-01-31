Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after buying an additional 619,900 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at about $37,767,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 234,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,463,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $813,637,000 after acquiring an additional 197,550 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $917,948.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,972.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $917,948.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,972.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,970 shares of company stock worth $5,216,989 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $176.80.
Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 79.79%.
Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.
