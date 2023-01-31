Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.58) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 345 ($4.26). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.63) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($4.90) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.52) to GBX 290 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 331.83 ($4.10).

LGEN opened at GBX 253.05 ($3.13) on Monday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.70 ($3.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £15.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 744.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.94.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,933.38). In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 2,529 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £6,423.66 ($7,933.38). Also, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,285 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £3,276.75 ($4,046.87). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,416.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

