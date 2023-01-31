Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Loews by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Loews by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Loews by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Loews by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Loews by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:L opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

