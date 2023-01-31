Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stake Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 5,457.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,940 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 267,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng acquired 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

LAZR opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.76% and a negative net margin of 894.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.