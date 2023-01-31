Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Update

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marblegate Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 93.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Marblegate Acquisition alerts:

Marblegate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GATE opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Marblegate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marblegate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marblegate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.