Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 36.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,177,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,819,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

Insider Activity at Markel

Markel Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,395.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,333.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,247.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.93 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.