Markel (MKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $18.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Markel to post $65 EPS for the current fiscal year and $84 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKL stock opened at $1,395.21 on Tuesday. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,333.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,247.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.93 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

