MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $317,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $367.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.18. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $390.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.09.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.