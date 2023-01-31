MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of MasTec worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 192,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in MasTec by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 92,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.30.

MTZ opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

