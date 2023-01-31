Mathew Wong Sells 10,000 Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mathew Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.43, for a total value of C$24,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,217.93.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

TSE:PRQ opened at C$2.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.28. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.84 million and a PE ratio of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$28.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Petrus Resources

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Petrus Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

