McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKC opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.91%.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

