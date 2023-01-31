Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,876,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 115.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,360,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.1% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,507.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,583.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,476.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,329.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

