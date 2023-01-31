MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 179.41% from the company’s previous close.

MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance

MYX opened at GBX 34 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.27. MYCELX Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 82 ($1.01). The stock has a market cap of £7.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.67.

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

