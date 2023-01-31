MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 179.41% from the company’s previous close.
MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance
MYX opened at GBX 34 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.27. MYCELX Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 82 ($1.01). The stock has a market cap of £7.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.67.
About MYCELX Technologies
