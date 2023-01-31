National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the second quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 104.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07.

National Bank Announces Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. National Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $110.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. National Bank’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,236.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,900. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Bank

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.