Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in MSCI by 2.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI Trading Down 2.6 %

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.70.

Shares of MSCI opened at $506.56 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $564.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.68.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.