Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. FMR LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.32. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

