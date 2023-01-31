Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $50,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $26,718,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

