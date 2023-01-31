Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,715 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 18.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 128.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 18.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,821,000 after purchasing an additional 156,739 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $161.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.94. Sempra has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.