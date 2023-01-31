Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fastenal by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,106 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,751,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,619,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,757,000 after buying an additional 620,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.