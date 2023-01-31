Northland Securities Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.02.

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.95 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

