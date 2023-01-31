Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Nucor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NUE opened at $166.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.91.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

