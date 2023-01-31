Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Olin stock opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

