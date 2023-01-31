Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,674,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMC opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

