Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

