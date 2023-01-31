Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $80,000.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 7.5 %
LABU opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $22.91.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (LABU)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.