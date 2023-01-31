Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 7.5 %

LABU opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.