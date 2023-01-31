Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,916 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,233.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 153,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 142,089 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

SOXL stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.

