Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.