Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SHY opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.