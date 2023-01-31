Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

