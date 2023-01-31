Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $192.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

