Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,027 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 114.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 676,680 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

Netflix Trading Down 2.1 %

NFLX stock opened at $353.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $458.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.23 and its 200 day moving average is $266.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

