Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,977 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Pan American Silver worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.13. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

