PancakeSwap Price Hits $4.00 on Major Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $661.58 million and $39.41 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00017476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00400495 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000123 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,432.86 or 0.28111800 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00590435 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 363,513,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,397,784 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.