Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Reduced by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $317.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.48. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.