Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Pentair by 50.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

