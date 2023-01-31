Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,741 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,210 shares of company stock worth $489,377. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFGC opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.29. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $14.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

