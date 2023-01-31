Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,718.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 327,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,718.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 327,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,089.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,087 shares of company stock worth $652,856. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. Research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 19, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts with 8,595 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

