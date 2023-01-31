Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.
Principal Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of PFG stock opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17.
Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.
Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.18.
Principal Financial Group Company Profile
Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.