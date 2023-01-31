Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 209,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

