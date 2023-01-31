Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -59.22, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

