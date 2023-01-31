Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prologis Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.28.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.69. The firm has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading

