Prom Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Prom has a total market capitalization of $85.33 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.68 or 0.00020429 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030371 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00215944 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.6737639 USD and is down -5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,484,468.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

