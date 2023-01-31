Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SM Energy worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in SM Energy by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 4.48.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

