Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 134,519 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,519 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.59% of ODP worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ODP by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ODP by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ODP by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ODP by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
ODP Price Performance
ODP opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $52.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
ODP Company Profile
The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.
