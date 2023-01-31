Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 65.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

Shares of VC stock opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $153.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

