Prudential Financial Inc. Has $9.56 Million Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,681 shares of company stock worth $1,632,273. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNFI opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

